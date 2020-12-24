NYPD officers roll up in fancy cars with gifts for Queens families

QUEENS — NYPD officers, together with Smiles Though Cars, delivered gifts to families in need in Queens on Thursday.

At one stop in Fresh Meadows, they brought presents to Tracey-Ann Patterson’s family. She and her three kids lost everything in a house fire back in January and moved around between shelters and hotels for months.

Her kids were able to sit inside a Lamborghini and a Rolls Royce when the officers and Smiles Though Cars team members arrived. They got toys and gift cars.

Josh Aryeh with Smiles Through Cars said they wanted to show people they weren’t alone.

Another stop was made in the St Albans area. Sgt James Clarke said they were working with the Community Affairs Borough to reach as many families as possible.

Sgt. Clarke and Detective Tanya Duhaney of NYPD’s Queens South Community Affairs Bureau brought more smiles through cars and holiday cheer to another single mom of three.

“We just wanted to show kindness today,” Detective Duhaney said.

“My heart is warm to be out here to wish little ones like this a merry Xmas.”