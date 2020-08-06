NYPD officers refusing to appear before Civilian Complaint Review Board

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board held an emergency hearing Thursday after a backlog of over 500 cases developed, as officers stopped appearing for virtual video misconduct hearings.

Since April, fewer than 25 officers have been interviewed by CCRB investigators despite hundreds of new complaints, according to chairman Fred Davie.

A spokesperson for five NYC police unions explained to PIX11 in a statement the “CCRB has proven that they have no problem breaking rules to hurt cops. They have illegally leaked our members’ information in the past. Why shouldn’t we expect them to do the same with these remote video interviews?”

Just before Thursday’s emergency hearing, the NYPD Commissioner issued new guidance to officers saying they must participate in CCRB virtual interviews or risk suspension.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board believes it will take 12 weeks for them to clear the current backlog of complaints.