THE BRONX, N.Y. — An NYPD officer was arrested after showing up to work intoxicated, a police spokesperson said Friday.

Officer Kerry Badala was arrested at a Bronx precinct around 4:50 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Badala, 38, was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any further departmental actions were taken related to the case.