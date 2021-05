NEW YORK — An NYPD officer was arrested for driving a squad car while ability impaired Friday, officials said.

It happened at around 10 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

The officer, Paulius Simulevicius, 33, took a breathalyzer test and blew a 0.071. He was charged with DWAI.

He was also arrested on Monday and charged with DWI. He did not take a breathalyzer test at that time.