NYPD offers safety tips for online shoppers this holiday season

NEW YORK CITY — The Black Friday experience is very different amid the coronavirus pandemic, prompting even more people to shop online and criminals to come up with additional ways to trick you out of your money.

Seven out of 10 New Yorkers are doing their holiday shopping online, according to officials.

Since shopping online comes with risks, the NYPD is proactively offering tips to help avoid being duped.

“Scammers are planting false phone numbers for major corporations on the internet, people are then calling those number and are getting scammed out of money,” NYPD’s Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey said. “We are having a lot of scams involving Amazon where people are being told there’s something wrong with their account and in order to fix it you have to send money.”

Then there are fake customer service reps and tech support.

“Your asked to download something from the person you’re speaking to, to fix your computer, to do a tech-support type of thing, and then they’re actually getting your information and money from you in that way, or transfering funds out of bank accounts,” Corey said.

Package theft is also an issue.

“It’s good to maybe have a lockbox that the package can be delivered to. You can make sure the package is delivered when you’re home. If you’re not gonna be home have it delivered to a trusted friend or neighbor,” Corey advised.

Additional tips include:



Using credit cards instead of debit cards

Be aware of fake websites

Never give money to strangers

For more advice, visit the NYPD Crime Prevention Division’s Twitter page.