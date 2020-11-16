NYPD: Man accused of punching Rick Moranis attacked others

Actor Rick Moranis, seen in a 1994 photo to the left, was punched in an unprovoked attack on the Upper West Side on Oct. 1, 2020, according to sources. Police released an image, seen right, of the man accused of the attack. (AP/ NYPD)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The man accused of punching actor Rick Moranis is a suspect in multiple other unprovoked attacks on people in New York City, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said at a hearing on Sunday that 35-year-old Marquis Ventura is charged in five assaults on strangers that took place in the last six months, the New York Post reported.

Judge Nicholas Moyne ordered a psychiatric examination for Ventura. An attorney for him said he has a diagnosis of schizophrenia, a serious mental illness.

Ventura was arrested Saturday but the charges naming him as a suspect in other assaults were not known until yesterday’s hearing.

