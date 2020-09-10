NYPD launches new dashboards to improve transparency

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The NYPD announced a more user friendly portal for its website Thursday.

Now New Yorkers will be able to check Crime stats, traffic information, and accident reports on the department’s website, as well as apply for gun licenses and eventually file police reports.

This also includes new dashboards on the website that will give New Yorkers a comprehensive look at the demographics of the department, breaking down officers by race, rank and years of service.

This is being done to give the public more transparency.

A new hate crime dashboard was also made available Thursday.

It’s meant to give a clear picture of what’s going on in the city, like location of hate crimes, arrests and who is being targeted.

This is real time information that officials say will be updated regularly, and the department said it’s only the beginning.

New Yorkers can expect to see more dashboards that will highlight other areas, like discipline

The Deputy Commissioner of Information and Technology Bureau Matt Fraser said the new portal gives New Yorkers more info in easier ways.

“What we’re doing is we’re simplifying our entire web services portal so that we can give average residents of New York City the ability to see what is happening from both crime, and other perspectives,” he said.

At the same time, the department launched a new app for its officers. This app will help the department track officers and deploy them if there is an unplanned event, like a protest.

It’s mean to be a faster way to move resources.

All of this, according to the department, is free.

NYPD has been working on changing its culture and keep up with technology, and it’s a response to the public asking for a better more user friendly website.

To view the portal and dashboards, visit nyc.gov/nypd.