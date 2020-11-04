NYPD launches Looting Task Force in wake of spring unrest, tense election

The window of a store is damaged in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK — NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced a new task force Wednesday meant to investigate acts of looting if and when they take place in New York City, as the nation awaits the declaration of a winner in a historic and notably tense presidential election.

In a video posted to Twitter, Harrison said the “newly formed Looting Task Force is prepared to investigate any acts of looting that can potentially occur.”

The NYPD’s newly formed Looting Task Force is prepared to investigate any acts of looting that can potentially occur. pic.twitter.com/U13Wte8zCQ — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) November 4, 2020

The group, he said, is equipped with the department’s latest technology, including video monitoring systems, to investigate looting incidents and identify alleged perpetrators.

By Tuesday, businesses in parts of the city, including SoHo and Midtown, were boarded up for fears of unrest over the presidential election.

There were minimal protests and no violence Tuesday, though crowds of peaceful protesters were more prevalent Wednesday as results of the election trickled in without a clear winner.

Looting and rioting were issues in New York City in May and June amid nationwide racial unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Most protests in New York and the rest of the country were peaceful, but chaos erupted in some areas that was not.

New York City imposed a late-night curfew that failed to prevent some nights of widespread damage.

Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day. Bystander video shows one police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Additional video shows other officers also put their body weight on Floyd during the arrest. Another officer stood by with his back turned during the arrest.

All four police officers involved in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis are now facing charges.

The New York Post confirmed the new task force Wednesday.