NYPD investigating video of man seen throwing eggs at Jewish Trump supporters

NEW YORK — Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For Trump convoy of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners rolled through Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The NYPD is investigating a video that surfaced on social media Sunday of a man throwing eggs at passing cars in a “Jews for Trump” drive on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Chief Rodney Harrison tweeted video, apparently depicting a man throwing the eggs, and stated the incident was being looked into by the 84th precinct’s detective squad.

The man launched the eggs from the Brooklyn promenade Sunday afternoon, police said.

The caravan traveled from Coney Island to the Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to a rally in a Brooklyn park on Sunday.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani greeted supporters from the passenger seat of a car driving near Trump Tower during the parade.

This came on the same day that nine people were arrested in a Times Square clash between both supporters and detractors of President Trump. One person was reported injured and taken to a local hospital.

Sunday was also the second day of early voting for the 2020 election in New York City. Nearly 200,000 have already cast their ballots within the five boroughs as voting concluded Sunday.