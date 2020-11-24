NYPD increasing patrol in subway stations after string of pushes, attacks

File photo: New York Police Officers patrol on foot the subway station of Times Square on December 31, 2015 in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY — After a string of subway pushes and attacks, the NYPD is sending dozens of police officers back into New York City’s transit system.

According to the NYPD, 120 officers are being moved back to the transit beat after being moved in the summer to help cover protests across the city.

The increase comes after three scary subway shovings in the past week alone.

The most frightening attack happened last week when a mother was randomly pushed in front of an oncoming train pulling into the Union Square station and thankfully survived to tell the tale.

Just a day earlier, an unidentified man shoved an off-duty UPS worker onto subway tracks at the Bryant Park station on Nov. 18.

Most recently, a homeless man was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly shoving a man off a train platform and onto the tracks at the Atlantic Avenue – Barclays Center subway station Sunday morning.

Police said there have been 20 similar attacks so far this year, up from 17 over all of 2019.

Police noted that crime in the transit system has dipped 27% this year, even while ridership is still down 60% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities said there have been about 5,300 calls involving emotionally disturbed people on the subways. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city’s focus is getting those people the help they need.