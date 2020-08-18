NYPD forms task force to stop hate crimes targeting Asian community

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — NYPD Deputy Inspector Stewart Loo says he’s going to do something about hate crimes targeting Asian Americans in the city.

He says its close to his heart.

“This hit home for me because I have friends, families who are legitimately afraid to go outside because they have fears for their safety.”

The new task force was introduced Tuesdayby Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

“This task force has been built and will continue to build trust and understanding between the NYPD and Asian New Yorkers,” he said.

The task force was put together in response to a rise in hate crime attacks on the Asian community amid the coronavirus pandemic. A result of the harsh rhetoric surrounding the virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, before spreading around the globe.

Some Asian New Yorkers bore the violent backlash of rhetoric gone wrong. There have been 21 attacks in the city since March.

“Asian New Yorkers were attacked on trans, buses, [in] parks, restaurants and walking in their own neighborhoods,” said Harrison. He praised the hate crimes task force for clearing about 17 arrests but admitted the reluctance on the part of some victims to follow up with the active investigations due to language barriers, cultural differences or even fear of the police.