NYPD employees linked to Capitol breach reported to Internal Affairs

NEW YORK — John Miller, the NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism, told reporters Thursday any tip that linked a civilian employee or sworn member of service to last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol would go to the Internal Affairs Bureau.

“The FBI is giving outside tips to Internal Affairs,” Miller said, during a conference call with dozens of journalists.

Miller also revealed extra security details will be added outside City Hall between Jan. 17 and Jan. 20, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Sunday, Jan. 17, is the day when extremists had called for marches on all 50 state capitols.

“We’ve been in touch with the state police; we’ve been in touch with the Albany police,” Miller said.

Miller also said the NYPD is sending 200 of its officers to Washington, D.C. to assist with security, in the days leading up to Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

Most of the questions to Miller concerned right wing extremism and white supremacy groups on the department’s radar.

“One hundred NYPD detectives are on the Joint Terrorism Task Force,” Miller pointed out.

He noted that since November 2019, the NYPD has a squad that focuses on racially and ethnicalliy- motivated extremism; it’s known as REME.

“I think the temperature is high right now,” Miller said.

Referring to intelligence bulletins, Miller added, “The movement has been strengthened and energized by the idea that they were able to launch a full-scale assault on the nation’s capitol…not just the city, but the actual building.”

“There is other analysis that the fall-out from that… that people are being arrested around the country… may actually hamper the development of that movement.”

A day after PIX11 News reported on the “dark web” chat rooms where some extremists make their plans,

Miller noted, “this is a loosely organized movement that usually organizes electronically.”

When PIX11 News asked about Eduard Florea, the software engineer from Middle Village, Queens who was tracked down by an armored FBI vehicle, he said, “I think he’s a good example of the idea that if you’re out there and urging people to violence… that there is going to be a consequence for that.”

Miller bristled a little when a reporter asked him to comment on some Republican lawmakers and conservative media who thought the current national round-ups were intense… compared to how city officials reacted in many states to the violence, fires, and protests that accompanied social unrest last spring, shortly after George Floyd was killed by a Minnesota cop who kept a knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

“As you know, we made hundreds and hundreds of arrests over those days,” Miller responded, “and if they would like a list of those numbers, we’d be happy to provide that.”