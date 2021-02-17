NYPD disciplinary records will soon be public after appeals court ruling: mayor

NEW YORK — New York City will move forward with releasing NYPD disciplinary information after an appeals court ruled against police unions who sought to keep a lid on the records, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

The city is waiting for more guidance from the court, but de Blasio said he expects the disciplinary records to be made public in the next few days.

The ruling on Tuesday by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision last year by Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

Civil Rights Law 50-a broadly prevented the release of “all personnel records” used to evaluate the performance of police officers, firefighters and correction officers without a court order, unless the subject gave written permission. The state Legislature repealed the law last year in the wake of police brutality protests and calls for reform sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police unions had opposed the repeal of 50-a on the grounds that it would unfairly taint the reputations of police officers, endangering them and affecting their future employment.

But the 2nd Circuit agreed with the lower-court judge, finding no evidence that job prospects for officers were harmed in numerous other states where similar records are available publicly.

