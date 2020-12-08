NYPD commissioner weighs in on rise in shootings, COVID-19 enforcement, holiday security

NEW YORK — The NYPD just released citywide crime statistics for the month of November. Both gun arrests and citywide shootings are up for the month — more than 112% from this same time last year.

The numbers leave New Yorkers with a lot of questions, including what is being done to stop all the crime and what goals do the NYPD have for 2021?

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea discussed the “staggering numbers” that have been made in the last three months, explaining there are “a lot of different factors in play.”

When asked if the NYPD’s tactics are working to curb crime, Shea said the agency knows how to police New York City, but acknowledged society, including the NYPD, is evolving.

He also said gang violence has been an ongoing issue, and the NYPD is working with communities to prevent people from getting into gangs.

As for safety during the holidays, Shea said officers are on patrol, particularly around busy areas like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, to make sure people social distance and wear masks.

He also said the increase in cases has been attributed to gatherings behind closed doors. The NYPD wants to protects people’s rights, as well as ongoing protests and crimes, but they will respond to gatherings if called.

Amid the ongoing pandemic and news of a vaccine, Shea said he’s not sure if the NYPD will be one of the first recipients. He can’t speak for other officers, but said he’d be more than willing to take the vaccine when made available to them.