NYPD commissioner weighs in on officer’s pro-Trump messages, shooting uptick

NEW YORK — An NYPD officer was suspended without pay after making pro-Trump messages while on duty.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke to PIX11 and said the suspension was necessary and will likely last a maximum of a month. The agency wanted to send a “very clear message” that officers must remain apolitical, especially while on duty, he added.

Shea also acknowledged the officer’s inappropriate use of the NYPD vehicle’s speaker system, but “we have a lot on our plate” and we need to put it behind us and move forward.

Following the officer’s suspension, the president of the Police Benevolent Association called the incident a double standard, comparing it to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan taking a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Shea said he would “just respectfully disagree” with the PBA’s allegations of a double standard.

He also acknowledged that cops are people and everyone has political beliefs, but “when you put the uniform on and serve New York, its imperative we have trust and people aren’t treated differently.”

With the elections less than a week away and early voting underway, the police commissioner said officers have been assigned to areas, but it has been “very calm” at polling sites and the Board of Elections brings everything to attention when necessary.

The police commissioner also addressed a lawsuit filed against the city and NYPD in connection to clashes during George Floyd protests and said the lawsuit “doesn’t surprise” him after everything that has happened within the past six months, including an increase in shootings and murder, which Shea said problems across the city need to be discussed.