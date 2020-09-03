NYPD commissioner weighs in on increase in shootings, slowdown in police response time

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As New York City reports an increase in gun violence last month compared to the same time last year, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea is calling on the community as a whole to speak up and help tackle the increase in shootings.

Shea spoke to PIX11 to weigh in on a rise of gun violence during the summer and allegations of a police-response slowdown.

“Everyone needs to step up and speak up,” he said.

Shea also discussed allegations of a slowdown in police response and said there are less officers on the streets and ongoing protests have pulled officers away from their posts.

He also responded to Pres. Donald Trump’s threats to divert funds away from the city.

Defunding NYC would further impact the NYPD, which has already been impacted by the city’s new budget, Shea said. “We need that federal money.”