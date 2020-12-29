NYPD Commissioner Shea reflects on ‘tumultuous’ 2020 with pandemic, protests, shootings spike

NEW YORK CITY — On March 31, the NYPD and New York City Police Foundation announced the purchase of 150,000 masks, 150,000 gloves and 150,000 packets of hand sanitizer for police officers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

That would prove to be just the start of one of the most intense, politicized and emotionally charged years for the largest police department in the country.

PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino sat down with NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea for a one-on-one interview to reflect on the “tumultuous” year.

Watch the full interview below:

NYPD Commissioner Shea reflects on ‘tumultuous’ 2020

