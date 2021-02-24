NYPD Commissioner Shea: Racism a ‘stain on law enforcement’s history’

NEW YORK — New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea acknowledged the NYPD’s “historical role at times in the mistreatment of communities of color.”

Speaking at an event with the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Shea said he was sorry for that history.

He called for “a hard, honest moment of truth” that recognized the role law enforcement had played in the country’s racial history, from going after runaway slaves to enforcing laws on segregation.

The department was sued last month by New York’s attorney general over the treatment of demonstrators during the protests over George Floyd’s death last year, which the attorney general said was part of a longstanding pattern of abuse.

