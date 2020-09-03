NYPD Commissioner Shea attributes drop in arrests to fewer officers on the streets, law changes

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A drop in the number of officers on New York streets and law changes both contributed to a drop in the number of arrests, but the important number to focus on is an increase in gun arrests, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Thursday.

The NYPD has been criticized for fall in the number of overall arrests. Arrests decreased 39 percent between Jan. 1 and Augusut compared to the same period last year, data shows. Shea explained that changes to laws around marijuana and knives contributed to that change. The NYPD also lost officers. From May through August,1,168 officers retired, 93 officers resigned and 1,389 officers filed for retirement.

Even with the drop in officers on the street, the number of gun arrests in August increased to 495 compared to 484 during the same period in 2019.

St. John’s University criminal justice professor Dr. Robert Gonzalez said there could be another reason for an overall drop in arrest numbers.

“There’s just a ton of variables that we must consider,” he said. “There’s a break down now between the unions and City Hall. So again, subliminally, there could be things going on in the minds of the officers, but it’s very hard to tell based on the information that we have so far.”

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who’s a former NYPD captain, said he and his office have heard from residents that police are not responding to calls or are taking longer than expected to respond.

“If there is a slow down, you’re not only endangering the public, you’re endangering your colleagues and you’re hurting the city of New York,” he said.

Retired NYPD Deputy Inspector Corey Pegues agreed that officer response time had increased.

“Cops are answering jobs, but they’re not going as fast as they used to do,” he said. “I don’t think that any cop is outright dismissing a job and not responding to a job, but the morale is really, really low. It has tanked.”