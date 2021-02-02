NYPD commissioner on reforms, reshaping policing: ‘We’re not shying away from reforms’

NEW YORK — The City Council is the latest group to take aim at the NYPD, unveiling a series of new bills that would reshape policing in New York City.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told PIX11 the NYPD’s focus is “where we are right now and what is going on in New York City.”

When discussing the city council’s proposed bills on policing, including having the police commissioner confirmed by the council, Shea said it’s more of an issue for the next mayor.

However, he said his first thought on it was “is this the priority” for the city if people in the community are worried about crime, the quality of life and schools.

Attorney General Letitia James also filed a lawsuit against the NYPD over protest policing. Shea said he respects the attorney general, but they also have a difference of opinions.

“We’re not shying away from reforms,” he said.

Following the mayor’s announcement on how the NYPD precinct commander will be picked, Shea said he is “100% on board with it” and it was also a topic that came up repeatedly during community meetings.

The police commissioner said this initiative goes into effect immediately, but it will take some time since openings for the positions don’t come up that often.

The NYPD makes more than a dozen gun-related arrests a day. According to Shea, the problem is not getting guns off the street, but rather, getting people that carry guns off the street, and that cannot be done until the city has real discussion and follows through with consequences.

