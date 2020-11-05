NYPD commanding officer on modified duty for alleged ‘abhorrent’ comments

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The commanding officer of the NYPD’s Equal Employment Opportunity division was placed on modified duty over racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic he allegedly made.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Thursday that the department had been informed of the allegations against Deputy Inspector James F. Kobel in the last two weeks. He was placed on modified duty within the last 24 hours.

The comments allegedly made by Kobel could only be described as “abhorrent, misogynistic, really just utterly disgusting comments,” Shea said.

Kobel denied the allegations to the New York Times. He allegedly made the comments under the username Clouseau on Rant, an online chat board.

“I am unfamiliar with any of these posts,” Kobel told the Times. “I’m unfamiliar with ‘Clouseau.’ I don’t post on the Rant.”

The allegations against Kobel were brought to the NYPD by the City Council’s Oversight and Investigations Division, headed up by Councilman Ritchie Torres, according to the Times. Torres tweeted Thursday that he’d be releasing a “bombshell” report on the NYPD as one of his final acts on the City Council.

Torres told PIX11 the investigation dates back to September and found “the person who is in charge of fighting hate in the NYPD is actively trafficking the hate in every form.”

