NYPD claims ‘troubling’ surge of officer retirements in 2020

NEW YORK — New York police officers have retired in increasing numbers in 2020, according to the NYPD.

As of Oct. 6 of this year, 2,171 officers have retired. At this point in 2019, only 1,262 retirements had happened, a “surge” that the NYPD calls a “troubling trend that we are closely monitoring.”

The force has also seen 372 resignations in 2020 vs. 367 at this point in 2019. Additionally, 2,385 members have filed for retirement, nearly double the 1,274 at this point in 2019.

The NYPD says that 583 of 2,171 retirements occurred from the beginning of the year until May 25, the day George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, sparking protests for racial justice and reform of police. Around 73.2% of the retirements this year came after that date.

The 1,838 retirements from May 26 through Oct. 5 are nearly double the 999 that took place in that same time period last year.

Currently, 34,495 officers serve the NYPD.