NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo resigns over differences with de Blasio, police sources say

NEW YORK — NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo resigned from his position after less than a year on the job, police sources told PIX11 Tuesday.

Pichardo led the largest and bureau of the department, overseeing the majority of the NYPD’s uniformed police officers on patrol.

Sources said Pichardo turned in his resignation over differences with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Tensions between the two escalated last Wednesday, the night a journalist said he was assaulted in Borough Park during protests over recently reinstated restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pichardo missed a call with the mayor during a 36-hour shift in the community, sources said. Once his shift ended, Pichardo was met with messages from de Blasio that sources described as unprofessional and rude.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tried to get him to reconsider resigning, but his papers have already been turned in, sources said Tuesday.

The NYPD issued the following statement Tuesday:

Chief Fausto Pichardo, the NYPD Chief of Patrol, filed for retirement on Tuesday, ending an accomplished more than two-decade long career in the New York City Police Department. Chief Pichardo, 43, was the first Chief of Patrol of Dominican heritage in NYPD history and has worked tirelessly in recent months to guide the men and women in uniform through a series of challenging issues that have strained the city and the agency.

The NYPD also called him “one of the most highly respected leaders in policing.”

“Chief of Patrol Pichardo is a deeply respected leader in the NYPD and City Hall is continuing to have conversations with him regarding his future,” said Bill Neidhardt, the mayor’s press secretary.

Pichardo was born in the Dominican Republic but moved to New York when he was nine.

He was the highest ranking Hispanic officer in the NYPD.

“I’m proud to represent Dominicans, Latinos, immigrants, my family. It’s what really makes me proud, having this tremendous opportunity.”

He grew up on the Lower East Side at a time when the neighborhood was considered one of the most dangerous places in the city.

He joined the department in July of 1999 and rose quickly through the ranks, eventually becoming the precinct commander at the 33rd police precinct in Washington Heights.

Pichardo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and a Master of Public Administration degree in Government from Marist College. He is also a 2015 graduate of the Police Management Institute at Columbia University, and a 2008 graduate of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia, the NYPD said.

Pichardo was named chief of patrol in late 2019.