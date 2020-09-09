NYPD chief of detectives weighs in on recent spike in gun violence, firearms taken off streets

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — NYPD detectives are working around the clock to stop the gun violence plaguing parts of New York City, and they’re not hitting the front lines alone.

Community members and clergy have joined in the fight to stop the shootings.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison spoke to PIX11 about the recent spike in shootings while a record number of guns have been taken off city streets.

Harrison also spoke about the recent arrest of a teen involved in the shooting near a J’Ouvert celebration early Monday that injured five, including a 6-year-old boy and his mom.

He described the teen to have “had a troubled past.”

As a record number of guns have been taken off the street, Harrison said he is concerned with the number of people who carry guns.

However, although the anti-crime unit was disbanded, officers have done a great job in retrieving guns off people.

What is leading to the number of guns on the street? Harrison said he isn’t sure why someone would carry a firearm, but he said “gang violence is a problem.”

“We have to find a way to work together,” and find a way to redirect the young people from going into that path, he added.

Though the anti-crime unit was disbanded, the NYPD created rapid response teams, which have engaged in problematic corners and have recovered a record number of guns.

