NYPD Chief Juanita Holmes makes history, becoming first Black woman named chief of patrol

NEW YORK — NYPD Chief Juanita Holmes has been named the new chief of patrol, the first woman in the agency’s history to hold the position.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Holmes’ “historic” promotion during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Thursday briefing, about two weeks after Chief Fausto Pichardo resigned.

“She understands this city, she understands the importance of neighborhood policing, she also understands the importance of keeping people safe,” Shea said.

Holmes is now the highest-ranking African-American woman in NYPD history and the highest-ranking uniformed woman ever, according to Commissioner Shea.

“It’s overwhelming but truly humbling, and I’m very grateful to have this opportunity. And hopefully moving forward, restoring trust and faith in our community with their police department,” Holmes said of her promotion.

When asked what message Holmes’ promotion means to New Yorkers, Mayor de Blasio said “It’s important our police leadership looks like New York City.”

“Leadership that understands the whole reality of life as it’s lived in this city. Leaders who truly feel our neighborhoods and our people. That’s very healthy for the NYPD. It says to the neighborhood residents, to New Yorkers all over the city, that there are people there that they can immediately relate to, understand their lives, and that everyone is working togther. That’s really, really powerful. I also want to note that it is really time to have more and more woman in positions of leadership in the NYPD and police forces all over the country.”

“Juanita is sitting [here] for one reason, and one reason only, because she’s the best qualified and she’s earned it, and she’s an incredible talent,” Shea said.

In a statement, Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said Holmes’ entire family embodies the NYPD’s proudest traditions and that NYC police officers “desperately need competent leaders like Chief Holmes.”

She has 30 years of NYPD experience and previously held the position of chief of collaborative policing.

Holmes also commanded the school safety division, domestic violence unit, office of the deputy commissioner of training, borough commander of Queens North, Police Service Area 2 and the 81st precinct.