NYPD chief explains collaborative policing

NEW YORK — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has appointed a 33-year veteran as the new chief of collaborative policing.

Assistant Chief Juanita Holmes, who used to be in charge of the School Safety Division, is now tasked with fostering partnerships with people, government agencies, and community-based organizations.

Holmes, who has 16 family members employed by the NYPD, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News Wednesday about her new role.