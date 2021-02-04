NYPD, CCRB sign memorandum, pledging to follow discipline matrix

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department and the Civilian Complaint Review Board signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday, as they work to improve the relationships between police and the community.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and CCRB Chair Rev. Fredrick Davie signed the memorandum, pledging to follow the new discipline matrix.

Click here to read the discipline matrix.

The new guidelines are meant to provide clear, public, transparent discipline for officers who don’t follow the rules.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the agreement Thursday is a major step to holding police officers accountable for their actions and could serve as a model for other police departments nationwide.

Police Commissioner Shea said moving forward adds to the “ongoing journey to build community trust” while Rev. Davie called it a “significant breakthrough” in ensuring the decisions the CCRB makes will be final.

Davie said in the past, the CCRB could only use the officer’s past engagement with the agency. Now, they can also look at an officer’s entire involvement with the police department.

Shea acknowledged the matrix is not perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction.

The mayor also said there are complex issues with sharing information between agencies, but they are working to make rules tighter and clearer.