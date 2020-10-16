NYPD addressing domestic violence amid pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — For months, victims of domestic violence have been stuck inside with their abusers during the pandemic but now the NYPD say with the city opening up, officers are able to go back to home visits and check on victims.

“They’re knocking the doors, they’re talking to our victims in person, reassuring them that there is hope, there is help for them and putting them in the direction of some good answers,” said Chief Kathleen White, head of the NYPD’s Domestic Violence Unit.

White believes outreach is important and her professional mission is to get victims the help they need.

She also knows first hand.

“You’d be amazed of how many officers on this job, especially DVOs, have been victims in the past, whether it’s domestic violence, myself included in that one and you know what? We are here to say, listen if we got help and look at us, so you know what? You can get help, too.”

But for some victims that first step to get help is not easy. Even police know, domestic violence is one of the most dangerous calls they respond to.

During peak of the pandemic, police say domestic violence went under-reported and victims stayed in the dark but luckily more light is being shed, including a purple patrol car. It’s NYPD’s way of going everywhere at anytime to help stop domestic violence.

It’s about letting victims know they are not alone and that getting help can be simple.

