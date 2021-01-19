NYers buy tickets for massive lotto jackpots

RIVERDALE, the Bronx — Two massive lottery jackpots continued to grow Tuesday, as New Yorkers snapped up tickets before the drawings.

Mega Millions reached $865 million Tuesday afternoon before the night’s drawing.

The Powerball drawing was scheduled for Wednesday and the jackpot was expected to be at least $730 million. No one has won either lotto game in months.

PC Patel runs a shop on West 235th Street in Riverdale in the Bronx. His register didn’t stop ringing Tuesday, after a steady stream of customers arrived to buy tickets for both lottery drawings.

“I give blessings to everybody, good luck,” he said.

Jonathan Pollack bought four lotto tickets.

“You can tell everyone else; they can just stop buying now,” he joked.

Even if everyone stopped buying tickets, as Pollack requested, the odds of winning are not good.

According to Mega Millions, the odds of a winning ticket that has all five numbers and the mega ball are 302,575,350 to 1.

Phil Lee said he only spent $2.

“I’d rather have health than money.”

Chris Johnson was more confident in his chances.

“I am optimistic. I am feeling lucky today. Today’s my day.”