NYC’s bedbug-sniffing dogs ready to retire

NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s bedbug-busting canines are getting ready for some well earned rest.

After nine years on the job, Mickey and Nemo are nearing retirement age.

The miniature beagles have been working with the Department of Housing Preservation and Development since 2011.

They go with inspectors visiting apartments where bedbug infestations have been reported and sniff out the pests.

Their veterinarian recently recommended they stop working within two years, so the agency is beginning the search for two new bedbug-detecting dogs.

Members of the HPD said Mickey and Nemo will definitely be hard to replace.