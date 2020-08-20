NYCLU releases database with hundreds of thousands of complaint records against NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The New York Civil Liberties Union published a database with hundreds of thousands of allegations against NYPD officers Thursday after weeks of fights in court.

Police unions fought to block the release after a transparency law was enacted. In July, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order on the issue.

The NYCLU database contains 323,911 unique complaint records involving 81,550 active or former NYPD officers obtained from the Civilian Complaint Review Board, an NYPD oversight board. The NYCLU received the information, with complaints dated to before 1985, from a Freedom of Information Law request before a judge allowed allowed the unions to argue their case.

The database is an tool to police accountable, NYCLU Legal Director Christopher Dunn said.

“History has shown the NYPD is unwilling to police itself,” Dunn said. “The release of this database is an important step towards greater transparency and accountability and is just the beginning of unraveling the monopoly the NYPD holds on public information and officer discipline.”

CCRB Chair Fred Davie said the agency holds people’s right to the information “paramount.”

“New Yorkers have demanded greater police accountability,” he said. “The CCRB stands ready to meet that demand.”

Lawyers for the police unions said the transparency law makes policing more dangerous for officers. A coalition of unions also sued New York City over the issue.

Hank Sheinkopf, who represents the coalition of unions, said the fight isn’t over yet.

“The court decision this morning in no way means the battle to permit constitutionally guaranteed right to due process for public safety workers ceases,” Sheinkopf said. “In fact, we continue to fight the de Blasio administration and the improper dumping of thousands of documents containing unproven, career damaging, unsubstantiated allegations that put our members and their families at risk.”