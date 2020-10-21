NYCHA holds virtual town hall about heat and cold weather plans

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — When the temperatures hit 55 degrees, landlords are required to turn on the heat.

The New York City Housing Authority has been trying to address problems with its cold weather response.

On Wednesday, the agency held the first in a series of on-line town halls. Tenants heard about preventative maintenance and plans for inspections of boilers and heating equipment.

A NYCHA spokesperson emailed PIX11 News a statement that said during the last heating season, NYCHA reduced the frequency of outages by 26% and the amount of time it took to restore outages from 10 hours to 8 hours.

Teams of frontline staff and technicians are being assigned to to track and resolve possible service disruptions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At Saint Nicholas Houses in Central Harlem, neighbors held their tenant meeting outside.

Tenant President Tyrone Ball has a message for the agency.

“You can’t blame everything on COVID. You have a job to do. People pay the rent and need a place to stay,” he said.