NYC YMCA locations holding voter registration and census completion events Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
YMCA in Bedford-Stuyvesant Brooklyn

The YMCA located in Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Six different YMCA locations throughout New York City will hold events Tuesday to help register people to vote and complete the 2020 census.

The YMCA of Greater New York is hosting the events in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

You can stop by one of the following YMCA locations Tuesday in Brooklyn and Manhattan to participate:

  • Bed-Stuy – 1121 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Dodge – 225 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Prospect Park – 357 Ninth Street, Brooklyn – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Park Slope Armory – 361 15th St., Brooklyn – 4 p.m to 7 p.m.
  • McBurney – 125 West 14th St., Manhattan – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • West Side – 5 West 63rd Street, Manhattan – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The YMCA of Greater New York hosted similar events last year. Head here to find out more information.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

@PIX11News on Twitter