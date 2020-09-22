NYC YMCA locations holding voter registration and census completion events Tuesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Six different YMCA locations throughout New York City will hold events Tuesday to help register people to vote and complete the 2020 census.

The YMCA of Greater New York is hosting the events in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

You can stop by one of the following YMCA locations Tuesday in Brooklyn and Manhattan to participate:

Bed-Stuy – 1121 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dodge – 225 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Prospect Park – 357 Ninth Street, Brooklyn – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Park Slope Armory – 361 15th St., Brooklyn – 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

McBurney – 125 West 14th St., Manhattan – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

West Side – 5 West 63rd Street, Manhattan – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The YMCA of Greater New York hosted similar events last year. Head here to find out more information.