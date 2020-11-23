NYC Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg resigns

NEW YORK CITY — Commissioner of New York City’s Department of Transportation Polly Trottenberg announced her resignation Monday, nearly seven years after Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed her to the role.

The mayor’s office said in a press release that the transportation official’s resignation will be effective sometime in early December.

Trottenberg served in the position since 2014, making her the longest-serving commissioner in the agency’s history and one of the longest-serving commissioners in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration.

“I will always be grateful to Mayor de Blasio for the incredible opportunity to serve the city I love so much, and especially for the chance to lead the 5,800 dedicated public servants at DOT,” Trottenberg said in a statement.

“I have been honored to work with them and see the passion, creativity and dedication they bring every day to serving New Yorkers, especially during the pandemic of the last eight months. For now, I just say thank you, one and all.”

Trottenberg led efforts to expand the city’s streets for more sustainable modes, including cycling and buses, particularly in underserved communities.

“We all owe Polly Trottenberg a debt of gratitude for her incredible service to New York City,” said Mayor de Blasio.

“She is a tireless and talented public servant who has made our city safer, fairer, and more accessible. I’m proud to have worked so closely with her, and I wish her all the best in whatever comes next.”

As DOT’s commissioner, Trottenberg also spearheaded the de Blasio administration’s efforts around transportation issues — including the pandemic response’s Open Streets, Open Restaurants and Open Storefronts initiating — the expansion of cycling, better buses and mass transit, street safety and the Vision Zero program.

Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum commended Trottenberg on her work:

“New Yorkers owe Polly Trottenberg a sincere debt of gratitude. During her tenure, the Department of Transportation rolled out more bus lanes, traffic safety cameras, and other improvements citywide, often despite rabid NIMBYism and unfair resistance.



“While representing New York City on the MTA board, Commissioner Trottenberg was also a rare authoritative, independent voice for millions of public transit riders. New York is a safer and fairer city today thanks to her sustained efforts.



“Now, entering his final year in office, Mayor de Blasio must cement a progressive legacy founded significantly on equity and safety on our streets. He should double the number of bus lanes rolled out this year, putting essential workers and transit-dependent New Yorkers first and giving private cars the back seat in public space.” Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum

Trottenberg has not announced plans for new employment, but she has been asked to volunteer on the Biden-Harris transition team, advising around transportation issues.