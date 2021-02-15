NYC Transit worker called out sick to gamble in Atlantic City: officials

NEW YORK CITY — An MTA worker was fired after abusing paid sick leave to gamble in Atlantic City, according to a report released by the Office of Inspector General.

The traffic checker with NYC Transit took medical leave on 12 occasions between March 1, 2018, and Feb. 20, 2020, to take trips to the Tropicana casino, the report said.

The traffic checker was accused of misusing approximately 75 hours of sick pay, equating to $1,380 in wages.

“This employee didn’t just gamble in a casino while calling out sick. He gambled with his job. This was a clear violation of the public trust, which is why when we learned about it, we acted quickly and he was terminated through our grievance and arbitration process,” an MTA spokesperson said in a statement.

The OIG also found the traffic checker was not truthful during his interview with investigators and argued that he did not gamble in Atlantic City while claiming FMLA leave.

“Intentionally falsifying time sheets is stealing and can result in termination … New York’s taxpayers and riders should not have to ante up for such bad behavior,” MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said in a statement.

The traffic checker, whose name was not released, was hired in 2007.

