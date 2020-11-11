NYC Transit faces challenges in the short and long terms

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Train and bus ridership around New York has been holding steady for the past month.

Ridership has not returned to the levels that were anticipated. It seems to be trending near the weaker projections.

At the monthly MTA Board meeting next Wednesday, commissioners will review the agency’s finances and potential service cuts.

It happens every November. But the pandemic has changed everything.

Some transit advocates are confident Joe Biden will prioritize infrastructure. Read about the Biden plan here.

It doesn’t yet offer a lot of specifics. Transit agencies in the United States, including the MTA, face current budget shortfalls that need to be addressed.