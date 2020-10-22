NYC to sue Trump admin over ‘anarchist jurisdiction’ funding cuts: de Blasio

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City plans to join other cities in a lawsuit against the Trump administration for taking steps to withhold federal funds from municipalities it deemed “anarchist jurisdictions,” Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The complaint is expected to be filed Thursday in Seattle, another city deemed an “anarchist jurisdiction,” NYC Corporate Counsel James Johnson said.

Johnson said the Trump administration has taken concrete steps to include these “anarchist” designations in applications for federal grants, despite Congress ultimately controlling “the power of the purse,” not the president.

“They’re moving in a way that is arbitrary and capricious. There is no basis in law, there is no basis in fact for this anarchist determination, and yet they’re going to use it to determine who does and who does not get federal funding,” Johnson added. “Third, it violates federalism because … they’re trying to step into a space that is uniquely for the cities to decide — how we decide to police our streets, how we decide to spend our funds.”

The amount of funding at risk in New York City could exceed $12 billion, according to Johnson.

The Department of Justice assigned the “anarchist” label to New York City, Seattle and Portland in September, saying the cities had allowed “violence and destruction of property to persist,” according to a presidential memorandum.

Trump issued the memorandum earlier that month, allowing the DOJ to target city governments that the agency believed had not taken steps to mitigate widespread criminal activity.

So-called “anarchist jurisdictions” that met the DOJ’s criteria were subject to a 30-day review by the director of the Office of Management and Budget, who was tasked with issuing guidance on restricting eligibility for federal grants, according to the memorandum.

In its decision to target New York City, the DOJ cited a months-long spike in gun violence in conjunction with the City Council’s approval of a fiscal budget that reallocated $1 billion from the NYPD toward community and youth programming.

The Justice Department at the time also cited the refusal of city district attorneys to prosecute certain charges related to Black Lives Matter protests that have been ongoing since the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

“Both Mayor [Bill] de Blasio and Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo have forcefully rejected federal law enforcement support,” the DOJ had said.

De Blasio initially said the move was “thoroughly political” and “another one of President Trump’s games” that was “insulting to the people of New York City.”

The mayor and Johnson have called the threats unconstitutional and vowed that the city would fight the funding cuts in court if need be.

Cuomo also said in September that the state would sue the Trump administration if it moved forward with the federal cuts.

It’s not immediately clear whether the state is also now planning legal action.