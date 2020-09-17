NYC to expand open streets as indoor dining inches closer

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The program to close some streets to vehicle traffic and create more space for dining is expanding to weeknights.

Beginning Thursday, approved locations are allowed to add more seating and social distancing weekdays from noon to 11 p.m.

More than 10,000 restaurants have curbside and sidewalk dining, while 87 locations have been designated as open streets for restaurants. The stretches of streets are closed to cars during approved hours.

Forty places have applied and been approved for the first round. The Mayor’s Office and Department of Transportation encourage other areas to apply.

“Restaurants deserve every chance they can get to serve more customers this fall – and, as the weather gets cooler, New Yorkers deserve every chance they can get to enjoy outdoor dining,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Click here to see the first round of locations.

Outdoor dining could be extended into the fall after it was originally set to expire in October.

NYC Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez will hold hearings to see if the program can be made permanent, with more permanent barricades, in some cases.

Nat Adler, owner of Gertie on Grand Street at Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg was granted a weeknight allowance as well as for the weekend.

“We can use all the help we can get for sure,” he said.

Indoor dining is set to begin September 30 at 25% capacity. It will be reviewed and it could be expanded to 50% by the beginning of November.