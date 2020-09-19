NYC to create Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial, mayor says

NEW YORK — Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be honored with a memorial in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday following the supreme court justice’s death.

“Justice Ginsburg was an unparalleled hometown hero,” de Blasio tweeted Saturday morning in response to a call for a statue memorializing the late justice. “We will immediately begin plans for a Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial. Her memory will live on. I promise you that.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced plans for a statue memorializing Ginsburg in Brooklyn. It’s unclear if the mayor’s plans are separate from the governor’s or if the two politicians will work together on the Brooklyn statue.

Ginsburg grew up in Brooklyn and graduated first in her class from Columbia Law School in 1959.

A staunch advocate for women’s rights, Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. She was the second woman to hold a seat on the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg served nearly three decades as a fierce defender of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing. In recent years, she transcended the role of justice to become an American icon.

Ginsburg died on Friday of complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

