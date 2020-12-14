NYC students won’t get snow day this week as nor’easter barrels toward region

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 22: A school bus picks up children in Brooklyn on the morning after a major winter storm. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Forecasts show the first significant snowstorm of the season this week, but New York City public school students will not get a snow day.

Instead, they’ll learn from home, per a Department of Education plan. The latest models indicate there could be a foot of snow across the tri-state region Wednesday evening into Thursday.

“We are utilizing all of the lessons learned from remote schooling this year to maximize our students’ instructional time, which includes providing remote instruction when inclement weather prevents in person learning,” a DOE spokesman said.

The city usually builds at least one snow day into the year’s academic calendar. Students will pivot to remote learning on any day that would usually be a snow day.

