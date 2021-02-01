NYC snowplow tracker: Check when your street was cleared

NEW YORK — Over 2,000 snowplows were out in full force Monday morning, trying to keep New York City roads clear as a major winter storm slammed the five boroughs.

New Yorkers can track the progress of the city’s snowplows, and even see when the last time their street was cleared via an interactive map.

See when your street was last plowed and salted by visiting, plownyc.cityofnewyork.us/plownyc/.

A state of emergency went into effect in the city at 6 a.m. Monday, restricting non-essential travel in an effort to keep New Yorkers off the roads as plows and salt trucks make their rounds.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday urged New Yorkers to follow the state of emergency and stay home.

“Make no mistake: this storm will bring heavy snowfall, and it will make travel dangerous in every neighborhood in our city,” de Blasio said. “New Yorkers should stay home, keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles, and let our plows work to keep us all safe.”

Sanitation crews were busy overnight clearing 5 to 6 inches of snow and they’ll continue to work throughout the day Monday and well into Tuesday, according to DSNY officials.

The nor’easter is expected to drop another foot or more of snow on the five boroughs. Snow totals could top out around 19 inches in some areas.

