NYC skyline illuminated during Tribute in Light

    NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: The “Tribute in Light” illumiinates the skyline of Lower Manhattan as seen from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, September 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER MANHATTAN — Watch the Tribute in Light:

Double beams of light that evoke the fallen Twin Towers were nearly canceled this year because of coronavirus concerns, until an uproar restored the tribute.

The Tribute in Light was seen in Lower Manhattan just after dusk Friday to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and honor those who lost their lives.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier said state health officials would supervise the event to ensure workers’ safety.

Initially, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum said the tribute would not go on as planned this year to ensure the safety of those that usually make it happen.

Nearly 40 people usually work in close proximity for several weeks to produce the Tribute in Light each year.

The illuminated memorial shines four miles into the sky and can be seen in a 60-mile radius. Eighty-eight 7,000-watt xenon bulbs in two 48-foot squares echo the shape of the Twin Towers.

The first Tribute in Light took place on March 11, 2002, on the six-month anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, and lasted until April 14 of that year.

The second installation was on Sept. 11, 2003, and has been displayed in Lower Manhattan and on the city’s iconic skyline each year since.

