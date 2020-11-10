NYC settles transgender woman’s arrest lawsuit for $30K, more NYPD training

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The NYPD must provide more training on protecting the rights of transgender people as part of a settlement of a civil rights lawsuit.

The deal announced Tuesday also requires the city to pay Linda Dominguez $30,000 over allegations that the officers wrongly accused her of misrepresenting her identity.

Dominguez alleged in her lawsuit that officers stopped her for being in a Bronx park after it was closed while she was walking home.

Dominguez said officers referred to her by her male birth name instead of her preferred name, used the wrong pronouns when referring to her and mocked her by using pink handcuffs during her arrest.

