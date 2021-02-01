NYC schools closed Tuesday; snowstorm keeps students all-remote

NEW YORK — New York City public schools will continue with all-remote learning on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday as a snowstorm slammed the region.

Students pivoted to remote learning Monday morning as a massive nor’easter hit the five boroughs overnight.

Click here for a full list of school closings in NY and NJ

Food distribution at schools and the Learning Bridges program were also canceled for Monday and will remain closed on Tuesday.

De Blasio said he expects schools to reopen and programs to resume Wednesday.

The storm is projected to drop more than a foot of snow in the region by Tuesday morning.

Dangerous, gusty winds and blizzard-like conditions could cause power outages and create dangerous travel conditions.

Click here for the latest updates on the forecast

Click here for preliminary snow totals in NY and NJ