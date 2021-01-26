NYC sanitation worker resigns after arrest for alleged role Capitol breach

A policeman stands near a protective barrier of Sanitation Department trucks parked in front of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue to provide security to US President-elect Donald Trump on November 10, 2016 in New York. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A New York City sanitation worker arrested for his alleged role in the Capitol breach resigned “rather than face pending disciplinary charges,” an agency spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

Sheepshead Bay resident Dominick Madden, dressed in a blue hooded QAnon conspiracy theory sweatshirt, was seen on surveillance video carrying a Trump flag into the Capitol, officials said. Authorities charged the 43-year-old man unlawfully entering the Capitol building and engaging in disorderly conduct.

Madden is one of several New York area residents arrested following the deadly Capitol attack. A Westchester County man was charged in the Capitol attack after school officials spotted his high school jacket. The Byram Hills “Bobcats” High School jacket was seen amid a crowd storming into the Capitol Congress formally established that Joe Biden won the November presidential election.

Brian Gundersen was charged after the FBI said multiple individuals in the community around the high school in Armonk saw the jacket.

The FBI said in court papers that Gundersen told agents he wore the jacket and was pushed in by the crowd, but he only stayed about 10 minutes.

