NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia resigns

NEW YORK — New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia resigned Tuesday, the Department of Transportation confirms.

Her last day is expected to be Sept. 18, the department said.

Garcia, who has served NYC for 14 consecutive years, is looking into a mayoral run, according to New York Times.

However, she has not officially announced plans to run for the 2021 mayoral race.

Garcia served as the Dept. of Sanitation’s 43rd commissioner . She joined the department in 2014.

While with the department, Garcia led several initiatives, including modernizing the city’s snow response structure and setting goals to send zero waste to landfills by 2030.

She has also worked with the Department of Environmental Protection.

Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Garcia as Vice Chair of the NYCHA Board of Directors and she served as Interim Chair and CEO of NYCHA from February to July 2019.

Several other city officials have expressed plans to run for mayor. City Comptroller Scott Stringer recently released a website, stringerformayor.com. While City Council Speaker Corey Johnson previously thinking about a possible run for mayor. Brooklyn Borough Pres. Eric Adams has also previously considered a potential run for mayor. Mayor de Blasio’s former top counsel, Maya Wiley, resigned from her MSNBC position to prepare for a run for mayor. Loree Sutton, who ran New York City’s Department of Veterans’ Services under Mr. de Blasio, announced her candidacy last year, NY Times reports.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect how long Garcia has served NYC.