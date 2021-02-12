NYC restaurants open at 25% indoor capacity, even though neighboring counties are allowed double that

NEW YORK — It’s been almost two months to the day that people were allowed to eat inside New York City restaurants.

Dec. 13 is when indoor dining was shut down in eateries in the five boroughs.

That finally changed back on Friday, but in the interim, even more of the city’s restaurants went under, unable to survive the closure. To prevent more establishments from closing down due to a lack of diners indoors, restaurants in the city are calling on the state to immediately increase dining capacity to 50% indoors, rather than the 25% that’s allowed right now.

Despite dining rooms only being a quarter full by law, Friday’s opening felt like an event to some workers at places like Papasito in Inwood.

Yngrid Rodriguez is the manager, and she couldn’t contain her exuberance.

“I’m excited,” she said, shortly after setting all of the tables for the first time in eight weeks, “because somehow we’re headed to that direction to be normal again.”

Mitchell Arias is Papasito’s owner. He said that because his business and so many other establishments followed all of the state’s COVID-19 prevention protocols, the indoor dining ban should have never happened.

“When they closed down indoor dining,” he said, “we decided to close the whole restaurant for a while, because it doesn’t make sense just to be outside [in] the cold. Now that we can open the inside, it makes sense to be able to open the whole restaurant.”

By contrast, Ichiran Restaurant near Times Square did manage to stay open during the indoor dining ban, thanks to a brisk business of take-out orders, and some outdoor dining.

However, the fact that the restaurant was still not hosting customers on Friday, despite the fact that it features Japanese-style, socially-distanced wooden barriers between table settings, is another way in which the reopening faltered.

Initially, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that restaurants couldn’t open until Valentine’s Day, which is Sunday. However, under pressure from the restaurant lobby, the governor changed the opening day to Friday. Some restaurants, like Ichiran, couldn’t adjust quickly enough.

Michael Chu is the manager of the Times Square eatery. He said that getting up to speed in time for a Friday indoor dining opening wasn’t possible.

“We needed to call back extra staff,” he said, “[and] make sure they were available to come back to work. Then, we needed to fix everything up, clean everything, sanitize everything.”

His restaurant is on 49th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues. In that block alone, four of the nine restaurants that had been there before the pandemic are now shuttered, permanently.

Many blocks of the city are in similarly dire shape. That’s why a lot of restaurants in the five boroughs say that they need more than just 25% capacity to survive.

Restaurateurs say that it helps that the governor changed closing time from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting on Sunday, but they also say that they need the state to do more.

“For us, an hour [later for closing], it means the world right now,” said Arias. “That’s how we are. We take in anything they give us, but honestly… we should be open at least 50%, at least 50% [capacity].”

Restaurant owners went to Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez seeking action. The Upper Manhattan legislator led an effort with 18 other city councilmembers to appeal to the governor to increase capacity to 50%.

As Rodriguez pointed out in an interview, the counties surrounding the five boroughs are allowed 50% capacity, even though their COVID-19 infection rates are higher.

“A few miles away, a few minutes away in a car,” the councilmember said, “they’re open in Yonkers, at 50% capacity.”

In fact, 240th Street marks the border between The Bronx and Yonkers, which is in Westchester County. Restaurants on the north side of the street, in Yonkers, are able to have twice as many patrons as those on the south side, in The Bronx.

The councilmembers sent a formal letter to Gov. Cuomo imploring him to raise the capacity level. No word yet from the governor’s office as to whether that will happen any time soon.