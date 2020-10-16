NYC restaurants can add ‘COVID surcharge’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A new law took effect allowing restaurants and bars in New York City to add an additional charge to the bill.

It can be up to 10% and be used for operations or to purchase protective supplies.

City Council approved the idea and Mayor Bill de Blasio supported it. Many restaurants say they will not be adding the extra cost.

They have always been able to raise prices to address demands.