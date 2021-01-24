NYC Restaurant Week To Go, reimagined amid pandemic, kicks off Monday

NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s famed Restaurant Week is back — with a pandemic twist.

Beginning Monday, New Yorkers can order takeout and delivery from hundreds of restaurants for just $20.21 as part of NYC Restaurant Week To Go.

Held twice a year, Restaurant Week is typically a time when many New Yorkers are able to dine at participating restaurants in the city at a reduced prix-fixe price. But with coronavirus restrictions prohibiting indoor dining in New York City — and winter weather making outdoor dining less appealing — organizers were forced to reimagine the event.

“It’s a great time to go and support your restaurant,” Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance told PIX11 News. “No one should feel guilty, just the act of buying food from a restaurant is giving them a fighting chance. Leave a big really nice tip if you can.”

More than 570 restaurants are expected to take part in the new iteration, a record high after organizer NYC & Company waived fees to participate, the New York Post reported.

At Melba’s in Harlem, $20.21 will get you: a main dish of smothered chicken or fried catfish, two sides of collard greens and mac and cheese, plus a slice of “make me wanna holler“ carrot cake.

Owner Melba Wilson said she’s happy Restaurant Week To Go is so large this year.

“We need to support each other in a city we love so much,” she said.

Customer Esteban Guijarro called the deal phenomenal.

“It’s for cheaper than it is in Boston, usually $36,” he said. “God bless New York.”

Restaurant Week To Go will run through Jan. 31. Participating restaurants will offer lunch and/or dinner that includes a prix-fixe entrée and at least one side. Folks using a Mastercard also qualify for $10 back.

A full list of participating restaurants will be available on Monday at nycgo.com/restaurant-week.

