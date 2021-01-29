NYC Restaurant Week To Go extended through February

NEW YORK CITY — If you’ve been taking advantage of NYC Restaurant Week To Go deals, you’re in luck: the event has been extended for an entire month.

NYC & Company announced Friday the pandemic version of Restaurant Week will run through Feb. 28.

New Yorkers can order takeout and delivery from over 530 restaurants for just $20.21 as part of NYC Restaurant Week To Go.

Participating restaurants are offering lunch and/or dinner that includes a prix-fixe entrée and at least one side. Folks using a Mastercard also qualify for $10 back.

A full list of participating restaurants is available at nycgo.com/restaurant-week.

Held twice a year, Restaurant Week is typically a time when many New Yorkers are able to dine at participating restaurants in the city at a reduced prix-fixe price. But with coronavirus restrictions prohibiting indoor dining in New York City — and winter weather making outdoor dining less appealing — organizers were forced to reimagine the event.

However, it appears New Yorkers may be able to take advantage of Restaurant Week deals in-person later next month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that restaurants in the city can likely resume indoor dining at 25% capacity on Valentine’s Day, as long as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend down.

A spokesperson for NYC & Company said Friday that NYC Restaurant Week To Go has been so successful, the organizers decided to extend the deals through February. NYC & Company is also reopening registration for restaurants interested in participating.

Restaurant owners have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 to register at business.nycgo.com.

